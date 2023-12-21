Loading... Loading...

In the face of the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine’s army is grappling with a severe shortage of manpower. The draft system in the country is not delivering the necessary quantity and quality of troops, leading to an unfair burden on rural, middle-aged men, while the urban middle class remains largely untouched.

What Happened: Ukraine’s army is in the midst of a significant manpower crisis nearly two years into resisting the Russian invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The existing draft system has proven ineffective, leading to disproportionate drafting of middle-aged men from small towns and villages, while urban middle-class citizens are generally exempt.

The military has requested up to 500,000 additional troops, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The decision is yet to be made, as the matter is considered “very sensitive.” Frontline soldiers are expressing concerns about the physical fitness of recruits, many of whom are beyond their prime.

The government initially hoped that a successful counteroffensive would lessen the need for an unpopular draft of the youth in Kyiv. However, the assault troops have made scant progress against Russia’s fortified lines, and high casualties have deterred citizens from joining the army.

Corruption at the draft offices has been rampant, with officials reportedly taking bribes to exempt men from the draft. Although Zelenskyy has dismissed all 24 regional recruitment chiefs, a comprehensive reform of the recruitment process is still pending. The Defense Ministry is contemplating measures such as employing private-sector recruitment firms and establishing a national digital registry of men of fighting age.

Why It Matters: This report has appeared at a time when U.S. aid for Ukraine has reached limbo, despite assurances from President Joe Biden,

The European Union (EU) has initiated membership discussions with Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict, supporting Ukraine’s aspirations to join the West. However, these negotiations could take several years and face potential disruptions.

