Tesla CEO Elon Musk Slams Report Of Robot 'Attacking' Employee At Giga Texas: 'Truely Shameful'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, on Wednesday, expressed dismay at a report of an alleged robot ‘attack’ on an employee at the EV giant’s gigafactory in Texas.

What Happened: The news report said that a robot ‘attacked’ an employee at Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas before ‘sinking its metal claws into the worker’s back and arm.’

Tesla enthusiasts have expressed disagreement with the report on X, with several noting that the accident occurred two years ago in 2021 and that the word ‘attack’ might be wrong given robots do not actively make decisions.

Musk on Wednesday responded to an enthusiast who noted that the robot in question was not Tesla’s humanoid bot Optimus but a Kuka robot. Kuka is a German robot and factory automation system company with around 4 billion euros ($4.44 billion) in sales.

“Correct,” Musk wrote, while also confirming that the robot in question was indeed not Optimus.

“Truly shameful of the media to dredge up an injury from two years ago due to a simple industrial Kuka robot arm (found in all factories) and imply that it is due to Optimus now,” Musk wrote in his post.

However, it is important to note that the report indeed mentioned that the accident occurred in 2021 and has not stated that Optimus perpetrated the accident but instead by an ‘automated assembly device.’

Why It Matters: Tesla announced the humanoid Optimus two years ago, initially aimed at performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.

During Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call in July, Musk said that the bots will be able to do something useful in Tesla factories starting next year.

