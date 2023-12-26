What's Going On With C3.ai Stock?

Loading... Loading...

C3.ai, Inc. AI shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The stock appears to be making a comeback following its recent selloff. Here's a look at what you need to know.

What To Know: Although the stock took a considerable hit in early December following the company's second-quarter earnings, shares of C3.ai rallied during the month alongside the technology sector and the broader market.

After C3.ai stock made a three-month high on Dec. 19, shares quickly dropped, likely due to profit taking across the board.

Amid a low-volume trading day for Wall Street on Tuesday led by gains in the tech sector, C3.ai stock is bouncing back off the lows from last week.

The stock's move on Tuesday appears to have caught the eye of several traders and investors, as the ticker appeared on several trending pages as of the time of writing.

C3.ai has been a popular name among retail investors this year due to the company's positioning in the AI space. C3.ai shares are currently up more than 160% year-to-date.

AI Price Action: Shares of AI were up 3.13% at $29.63 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

