What's Going On With C3.ai Stock?

C3.ai, Inc. AI shares are trading higher Tuesday, and the stock is up more than 14% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on:

What To Know:

C3.ai reported its second-quarter financial results earlier in December with a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share, beating the analyst estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share and second-quarter revenue of $73.23 million, missing the estimates of $74.33 million.

Several analysts updated coverage on C3.ai following the mixed earnings report:

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane reiterated C3.ai with a Hold and maintained a $27 price target.

reiterated C3.ai with a Hold and maintained a $27 price target. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $27.

maintained C3.ai with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $27. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained C3.ai with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $28.

C3.ai shares may be recovering from losses following its earnings report and are moving on heavy trading volume with more than 11.8 million shares traded in the session. Recent overall market strength and continued interest in AI-related companies could also be positively impacting the stock.

According to Benzinga Pro, the stock's 100-day average volume is 8.184 million shares, and 38.21% of shares are being sold short.

AI Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, C3.ai shares are up by 4.15% at $31.87 at the time of publication.

Image: Seanbatty from Pixabay