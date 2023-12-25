Inspired by Elon Musk's X Makeover? Bluesky Unveils Refreshed Logo, Now Offers Public Post Viewing

Loading... Loading...

The decentralized social media platform Bluesky has introduced a new logo and made a shift to allow public access to posts without requiring an account. This development might have taken certain cues from Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

What Happened: As detailed in the platform’s blog post, Bluesky, which boasts a user base of approximately 2.6 million, has swapped its previous cloudy sky logo for a blue butterfly.

In the blog post, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber also drew parallels between Bluesky’s evolution and a butterfly’s emergence from its chrysalis, signifying the company’s transition towards an open platform.

“Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up. Posts on Bluesky have been public from the start through the open protocol, but today we’re making them publicly accessible through the app,” he stated.

The CEO also announced that all posts on the exclusive social network are now open to the public. “Starting today, you can easily view Bluesky posts without being logged in.”

The launch of public post viewing marks a significant departure from the previous setup, which limited post access to account holders. It will likely facilitate content sharing with non-Bluesky users.

Earlier this year, Musk also overhauled Twitter by rebranding it as X. However, in contrast with Bluesky’s announcement about making posts public, Musk restricted the public viewing of posts to registered users only.

Why It Matters: The decision by Bluesky comes amid increased competition in the social media space. Earlier this month, Meta Platforms’ Threads announced a test run to make posts available on the site on other platforms using the ActivityPub protocol.

Meanwhile, Bluesky has been thriving as user engagement dwindles on rival platforms. In September, it was reported that while user engagement on both X and Threads saw a significant decline, Bluesky emerged as a potential beneficiary of this rivalry.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.