Mark Zuckerberg's 'Twitter Killer' Threads Joins Fediverse In An Attempt To Expand Reach

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that Threads has started to run a test to make posts on the platform available on social media sites using the ActivityPub protocol.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Zuckerberg posted on Threads and said that the company has decided to start a test in which content posted by Threads accounts becomes available on other platforms like Mastodon.

“Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I’m pretty optimistic about this,” said Zuckerberg.

Later, a Threads user also shared an instance of the “Fediverse” integration, sharing screenshots of Instagram chief Adam Mosseri’s account.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, it was reported that Threads has been witnessing a surge in downloads, outperforming Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) since Nov. 23. This growth was attributed to Meta’s advertising efforts for the app.

Meta’s Threads became the fastest app to surpass the one million mark and reached the 100 million milestone just five days after its launch earlier this year. However, the platform dubbed the “Twitter killer” wasn’t able to sustain its initial growth.

Now, it appears the tides might be turning in favor of Zuckerberg’s platform.

