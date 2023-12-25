A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Loading... Loading...

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Exicure XCUR - P/E: 0.33 Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX - P/E: 0.69 BioNTech BNTX - P/E: 8.4 TherapeuticsMD TXMD - P/E: 0.49 Viatris VTRS - P/E: 7.05

This quarter, Exicure experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.7 in Q1 and is now $-0.68. Most recently, Kiora Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at $-0.89, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.79. Most recently, BioNTech reported earnings per share at $0.73, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.86. Most recently, TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share at $-0.13, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.24. Viatris has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.79, which has increased by 5.05% compared to Q2, which was 0.75. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.18%, which has increased by 0.59% from last quarter's yield of 4.59%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.