Track Santa's Journey From The North Pole In Real Time With This Tracker

The annual Christmas tradition of following Santa Claus on his worldwide trip, a feat made possible by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, has begun for 2023.

Santa’s journey, which starts at the International Date Line, takes him across multiple continents.

What Happened: If you've been good this year, you can track Santa's movements thanks to two tools: NORAD and Google.

While NORAD took over Santa tracking duties from the Colorado Springs Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Center, Google's Santa tracker went live nearly two decades ago in 2004.

In 2004, Google became part of the tradition and started offering a unique tracking experience through Google’s Santa Tracker.

Now, NORAD’s Santa Tracker and Google’s Santa Tracker are the primary choices for those wanting to follow Santa’s journey, each offering a unique experience.

Why It Matters: NORAD’s Santa Tracker combines military-style updates with live information on Santa’s location, along with a simple but popular app featuring mini-games and live tracking.

On the other hand, Google’s Santa Tracker leverages Google Maps and offers a variety of mini-games and coding education for children. Both trackers are available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

This tradition, spanning almost seven decades, not only adds to the holiday spirit but also promotes technology and coding education among children through a fun and engaging platform.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via shutterstock