Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Is 'Inciting' His Base To Raise More Money: 'He Will Continue To Ride This Grift'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of the ongoing legal challenges faced by former President Donald Trump, his ex-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, predicts that Trump will use these legal issues to stir up his supporters and raise funds.

What Happened: According to a recent interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Cohen suggests that Trump is capitalizing on his indictments to both provoke his base and generate income.

"What he's doing is he's inciting his base. That's really what it's about because the more he incites them, the more money that they raise,” Cohen said.

See Also: Donald Trump Jumps To Top Of Election Polls As Voters Reconsider President Joe Biden’s Ability To Complete Second Term

"He will continue to ride this grift as long as he can," stated Cohen.

Why It Matters: Trump is currently under scrutiny in four criminal cases, two on the federal level, one in Georgia, and one in New York. Despite the potential of significant jail time if convicted on all charges, Cohen suggests Trump will remain unfazed until the court proceedings draw near.

"Remember the four cases that are now pending against him have legitimate jail time. I mean, they say that if he's charged and found guilty on all the charges, he could potentially be sentenced to over 700 years," Cohen added.

A recent poll suggests that Trump’s popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. Trump currently maintains a 51-point lead over Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, both of whom hold around 11% support in national polls.

Read Next: Donald Trump Suggests Kamala Harris Would Make A ‘Better’ President Than Joe Biden

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by a katz on Shutterstock