Elon Musk Says AI Chatbot Grok Will Soon Have Option For X Users To Share Answers To Timeline

Billionaire Elon Musk‘s AI chatbot Grok will soon have a ‘share to timeline’ button for its answers.

What Happened: “Coming soon,” Musk wrote on X on Sunday. The billionaire was responding to an X user who requested a button enabling them to share Grok’s answers on their timeline. Presently, users rely on screenshots to share Grok’s responses on X.

Access to Grok is currently limited to select X Premium+ subscribers in the U.S. The users who have access can find it in the side menu on the web, iOS, and Android app of X, given they are up-to-date.

An X Premium+ subscription costs $16 per month in the U.S., while the standard Premium subscription costs $8 per month.

Why It Matters: Musk has revealed in the past that although Grok is not competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard, it will be integrated into the social media app.

Grok will also be able to write posts for users, so those who rely on AI to create posts and threads on X will be able to do so directly on the social media platform instead of switching between apps.

