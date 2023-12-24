Nvidia And Employees Give $15M To Israeli Non-Profits Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Loading... Loading...

Renowned U.S. chipmaker Nvidia NVDA, along with its global workforce, has contributed $15 million to Israeli nonprofits aimed at aiding civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

What Happened: Nvidia and its employees, hailing from more than 30 countries, collectively raised $5 million. Nvidia then matched this sum and went on to double it under a special program, culminating in a total of $15 million, reported Reuters.

This marks the most significant humanitarian fundraiser in Nvidia’s history, spanning over three decades.

The special initiative was designed to support those affected by the conflict. The beneficiaries of this donation include organizations like Asor Fund (JGive), American Friends of Magen David Adom, Doctors Without Borders, Friends of United Hatzalah, IsraAID (US) Global Humanitarian Assistance, Jewish Agency for Israel, World Central Kitchen, and Zaka.

Gideon Rosenberg, Nvidia’s Deputy General Counsel, voiced the company’s pride in the widespread support received from Nvidia families worldwide. He also addressed their hopes for the safe return of their coworker, Avinatan Or, as well as other captives currently held by Hamas.

Beyond the financial assistance, Nvidia has further contributed by donating hundreds of computers to families who had to evacuate and by serving thousands of hot meals from its Yokneam office cafeteria.

Why It Matters: This substantial donation from Nvidia and its employees underscores the growing trend of corporate involvement in humanitarian crises.

Such support can be instrumental in bridging the gap that often exists between the efforts of non-profit organizations and the scale of the challenges they face. With war-affected civilians requiring immediate aid, this initiative by Nvidia sets a powerful example for other corporations to follow.

