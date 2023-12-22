Tesla's Self-Cleaning Front Cam On Cybertruck Sparks Comparison With Ford's 2017 Explorer

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Cybertruck has a new feature whereby its front bumper camera can clean itself.

What Happened: When viewing through the front camera on the touchscreen of the Cybertruck, the driver can tap a button and the front camera will get a quick water rinse. This will help remove any dirt or dust that has piled on the camera lens, thereby disrupting clear vision.

The rinse feature, however, is reserved for the front bumper camera and not the rear. The choice of reserving the feature for the front camera alone has left many X users confused.

“Why the back camera, the more important one, doesn't have this just boggles my mind!!,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. users and enthusiasts have noted that the feature is not new. The model year 2017 Ford Explorer SUV enables drivers to clean both front and back cameras by spraying water on them with the press of a button, they noted.

Why It Matters: Tesla, however, does not offer such a feature on any of its other vehicles. To clean a lens on any of the other Tesla models, the driver will have to spray water onto the camera lens with a spray bottle. The company recommends not using any chemical base or abrasive cleaners for the purpose as it may damage the surface of the lens.

