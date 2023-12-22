Czech Republic's Worst Mass Shooting At Prague University Claims 15 Lives, More Than 20 Injured

Loading... Loading...

In an incident that unfolded on Thursday, a university student in Prague went on a shooting rampage, killing at least 15 individuals and injuring over 20 others.

What Happened: The incident took place at Charles University, where a student opened fire in the philosophy department building, making it the deadliest mass shooting in the Czech Republic’s history, reported AP News. The shooter, whose identity remains undisclosed, also died in the incident.

See Also: If You Invested In The S&P 500 When Joe Biden Became President, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

The Prague Police Chief, Martin Vondrasek, noted that the casualty count may rise. The shooting’s motive is yet to be determined, with no ties to extremist groups or ideologies discovered thus far.

Investigators found that the shooter had allegedly killed his father earlier that day in his hometown of Hostoun and was linked to a previous murder of a man and his infant daughter. In response to this horrifying event, the university has vowed to tighten security measures. The Czech government has ruled out any links to international terrorism, and a national day of mourning has been declared for the victims on Saturday.

Why It Matters: This incident adds to the growing global concern over gun violence. In 2023, a disturbing surge in mass shootings was recorded in the U.S., with over 600 incidents. The escalating crisis led Canada to issue a travel advisory in May, urging its citizens traveling to the U.S. to prepare for active shooter situations. The Prague shooting underscores the pressing need for effective measures to combat gun violence worldwide.

Read Next: Lindsey Graham Says He’ll Impose ‘Sanctions From Hell’ Against China If Xi Jinping Invaded Taiwan

Photo Via Pexels

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.