Why Applied Materials Stock Gained Today

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2023 5:18 PM | 1 min read
  • Applied Materials stock gains in sympathy with Micron on Thursday.
  • Micron's price move was related to the company's Q1 financial results and guidance from Wednesday.
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares traded higher on Thursday in sympathy with Micron Technology, Inc. MU after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

What To Know: Micron released its earnings report on Wednesday after the market's close. While the company beat revenue expectations of $4.27 billion, reporting $4.73 billion in quarterly sales, its first-quarter earnings loss of 95 cents missed the Street's estimate of losses of 91 cents.

However, despite the mixed earnings results, the company's outlook was undoubtedly promising. Micron anticipates second-quarter earnings to be between a loss of 28 cents plus or minus seven cents, versus the estimate of a loss of 62 cents. Revenue is estimated to be $5.30 billion plus or minus $200 million, versus the $5.03 billion estimate.

Micron shares rose over 9% on Thursday with shares of Applied Materials trading higher alongside the stock by over 3% at one point.

AMAT Price Action: Shares of AMAT were up 2.85% at $161.39 at the close of the market Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Republica from Pixabay

 

