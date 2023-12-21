Electric Vehicle Completes 17,000-Mile North-To-South Pole Trek: Surprisingly, Not A Tesla

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicles have hit many milestones in 2023 selling millions of units. Tesla Inc TSLA, a frontrunner in the EV market, saw its Model Y become the top-selling vehicle worldwide and also began the first deliveries of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

However, these milestones might seem modest next to a recent achievement accomplished with an electric vehicle.

What Happened: Taking long trips with electric vehicles is nothing new, as Benzinga shared a story previously this year on a 1,500 mile journey.

A couple recently completed a 17,000-mile trek, taking their electric vehicle from the North Pole to the South Pole. Julie Ramsey and Chris Ramsey, collectively known as “Plug in Adventures,” successfully completed the journey on Dec. 15, becoming the first team to achieve this feat.

Over the length of 9 months, the couple traveled the 17,000 miles in a modified Nissan Airya electric SUV. The vehicle from Nissan Motor NSANY is one of several electric SUVs that compete with the Model Y from Tesla.

As shared by Electrek, this is the first vehicle of any type to make it from the North Pole to the South Pole, which makes the feat being accomplished by an electric vehicle all that more impressive.

The couple started their journey in March from the North Polein a Nissan Ariya, specially modified by Icelandic firm Arctic Trucks to enhance its capability in challenging conditions.

Throughout their drive, the couple utilized a trailer equipped with a small windmill and solar panels, which were instrumental in charging the vehicle.

The couple traveled in North America and South America as part of the journey, ending their trip in Antarctica, which is said to be the most challenging part.

"We made it! After a tough and testing final leg of the expedition in Antarctica, we have finally finished. We arrived at the geographic and ceremonial South Poles on the 15th December 2023," the couple shared on their Instagram.

Why It's Important: Extreme trips with electric vehicles are not new for the Ramseys. The couple previously became the first to complete the Mongol Rally in an electric vehicle.

The trip completed by the vehicle could serve as a proof-of-concept for future modified electric vehicles to be used for Antarctic research, according to Electrek.

"We hope to have inspired and educated many of you on the truths of electric mobility and debunked the common myths out there still surrounding EV's. EV's are capable, they are fun and exciting to drive, they are reliable and resilient and more importantly kinder to our planet," the couple wrote on Instagram.

The record-breaking trip could serve as a good marketing opportunity for Nissan to highlight the Ariya, which completed one of the toughest road trips ever.

Currently, the Ariya is part of a marketing partnership between Nissan and Manchester United coach Pep Guardiola. The soccer coach provided encouragement for the couple on their trip, according to the report.

