Apple And Google's Collaborative Tracker Detection Solution Could Just Be Around The Corner

The decks have been cleared for Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google and Apple Inc. AAPL to roll out support for unknown tracker detection. The Internet Engineering Task Force has finally released an industry-wide specification that Apple has been waiting for.

What Happened: Apple and Google’s partnership aims to create a detection system for unknown tracking devices that doesn’t require additional apps. The technology will support Bluetooth trackers from all manufacturers, with Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee expressing support for the initiative.

Google has already unveiled a preliminary method to detect unwanted trackers, albeit custom, deviating from the industry-wide standard that Apple is working towards.

The initial version of the “Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers” specification is now accessible on the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), suggesting that Apple could soon introduce its own platform-agnostic unwanted tracker detection. This was first spotted by Mishaal Rehman.

Google is waiting for Apple’s launch to update its Find My Device network on Android, bringing it more in line with Apple’s Find My network. This could enable users to locate their phones even when turned off.

Given the current progress, it is anticipated that these advanced tracking detection features on iOS and Android will be available in 2024, significantly improving privacy and theft protection.

Why It Matters: The misuse of Bluetooth trackers has raised significant privacy concerns. In October, a class action lawsuit labeled Apple’s AirTags as stalkers’ “weapon of choice”, citing numerous instances of misuse.

Google had already responded to these concerns by adding ‘Unknown Tracker alerts’ to Android phones in August, allowing users to detect Apple AirTags placed on them or their belongings without their knowledge.

The collaboration between Google and Apple signifies an industry-wide commitment to addressing this issue, aiming to establish a universal standard for detecting unwanted Bluetooth trackers.

