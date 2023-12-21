Sony's PlayStation 5 Crosses 50M Sales Milestone Despite Supply Chain Challenges

Loading... Loading...

Japanese tech giant Sony SONY has registered a significant achievement with its PlayStation 5 console, surpassing the 50 million sales mark since its inception in 2020.

What Happened: As reported by SamMobile on Thursday, Sony’s PlayStation 5, which hit the market in 2020, has sold over 50 million units. The console continues to attract strong demand, nearly three years post-launch.

The disclosed sales data by Sony includes units sold directly to customers, not merely those shipped to retailers. Sony announced the sale of 40 million PlayStation 5 units in July 2023, marking an impressive addition of 10 million units sold from July to December 2023.

Despite grappling with supply chain setbacks and inflated prices due to a scalper’s market, the availability of PlayStation 5 has improved. Customers can now more easily secure the console at its actual price, even through online platforms like Amazon.

Sony is geared up to boost PlayStation 5 sales in the forthcoming year, supported by the launch of the new, slimmer PlayStation 5.

Why It Matters: In December 2023, PlayStation 5 was selling at a brisk pace, averaging 1.2 million units sold per month, solidifying its dominance in the gaming market. The console even sold an average of 40,000+ units daily.

In October 2023, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 Slim, which features enhanced storage of 1TB, an upgrade from the original 825GB. The launch of this new model is anticipated to further bolster PlayStation 5 sales in the year ahead.

Photo by Mr.Mikla on Shutterstock

