Mainland China has recently aired an eight-episode series featuring the People's Liberation Army, signaling its military preparedness for an attack on Taiwan.

What Happened: The documentary series aims to showcase China’s military preparedness for a possible conflict with Taiwan, with Xi Jinping actively conveying Beijing’s readiness for a potential assault on Taiwan, South China Morning Post reported.

The pledges are showcased in the eight-episode documentary series “Zhu Meng,” meaning “Chasing Dreams.”

This series aired on state broadcaster CCTV, starting Tuesday, to mark the PLA’s 96th anniversary and show the readiness of military personnel to fight "at any second."

In one instance, a pilot flying one of the PLA’s cutting-edge stealth fighter jets pledges to carry out a suicide mission if the situation demands it. "My fighter would be my last missile, rushing towards the enemy if in a real battle I had used up all my ammunition," said Li Peng, a J-20 pilot from Wang Hai Squadron.

See Also: Wall Street Will Collapse If China-Taiwan War Breaks Out, Says Key Apple Supplier

Zuo Feng, a member of the PLA Navy’s minesweeper unit and a frogman, expressed a similar sentiment.

"If war broke out and the conditions were too difficult to safely remove the naval mines in actual combat, we will use our own bodies to clear a safe pathway for our landing forces," Zuo said.

Why It Matters: Beijing considers Taiwan a self-governed territory, a separatist province and maintains its stance of not relinquishing the option of utilizing force to reclaim it.

While numerous nations, including the United States, do not officially acknowledge Taiwan as a sovereign state, a considerable number are against any alteration of the current situation through coercive means. The potential for conflict between China and Taiwan has been a topic of concern for international observers.

Read Next: Taiwan Launches Investigation Into Suspected Leak Of Military Secrets To China

Photo by Shag 7799 on Shutterstock