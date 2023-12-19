5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northwest China: Over 100 Lives Claimed Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

Loading... Loading...

In a tragic event, Northwest China was hit by a severe earthquake, resulting in the loss of more than 100 lives and leaving hundreds injured. The rescue operations, already complicated by freezing temperatures, are in full swing as teams are diligently searching for survivors.

What Happened: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Jishishan county in Gansu Province late Monday night, reported CNN. The devastating quake destroyed homes and infrastructure, prompting immediate dispatching of rescue teams to locate survivors amidst the rubble.

As per the reports from provincial authorities, the earthquake has led to 105 deaths, injured 397 individuals, and caused damage to over 4,700 houses in Gansu till Tuesday. The adjacent Qinghai province reports a death toll of 13, with 182 injured and 20 still unaccounted for.

Striking just before midnight, the earthquake, which is considered the deadliest in China in nearly a decade, caught residents off guard. The United States Geological Survey has reported the quake’s intensity, whereas the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) indicated a slightly higher magnitude of 6.2.

The epicenter of the quake was near the border of Gansu and Qinghai, with tremors being felt as far as Lanzhou, the provincial capital, situated 102 kilometers away. A series of aftershocks of magnitude 3 and above followed the initial quake.

Survivors were seen braving harsh winter conditions, gathering outside their damaged homes. The earthquake has also interrupted essential services like water and electricity supply and mobile signals in certain areas, making rescue efforts more challenging.

Thousands of relief workers, such as firefighters, police officers, and soldiers, are currently present in the disaster-struck zone. They are equipped with necessary supplies like tents, folding beds, quilts, and portable fire pits.

The President of China, Xi Jinping, has called upon authorities to give their best in the ongoing search and rescue operations. A fund of 200 million yuan ($28 million) has been allocated for disaster relief in the affected provinces.

