Kim Jong Un's ICBM Launch Sparks Heated Debate In UN Meeting: North Korea, Russia Dub The Launch A 'Retaliatory Measure' Against Perceived Threats From US

In a recent emergency U.N. Security Council assembly, North Korea and Russia were at loggerheads with the United States, South Korea, and their allies over North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

What Happened: Tensions flared on Tuesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting between North Korea, Russia, and the U.S., South Korea, and allies. The meeting, triggered by North Korea’s recent ICBM launch, was framed by Pyongyang as a “retaliatory measure” against perceived threats from the U.S. and other hostile forces, as per a report by AP News.

North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador, Kim Song, referred to the current situation as “the most dangerous year” for security on the Korean Peninsula. He attributed this to heightened US-South Korean military activities and the deployment of nuclear-powered submarines and other nuclear assets by the US, escalating the risk of a “nuclear war.”

The US and nine of its allies condemned North Korea for its five ICBM launches, over 25 ballistic missile launches, and three satellite launches using ballistic missile technology in the past year. They argued these actions violated multiple Security Council resolutions and jeopardized international peace and stability.

North Korea, meanwhile, defended its right to self-defense and warned of continued enhancement of its strategic power to counter any threats from the US and its followers.

The Security Council has sanctioned North Korea since its first nuclear test explosion in 2006. However, the efficacy of these sanctions is debatable, given North Korea’s persistence with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Why It Matters: Recent developments indicate heightened tensions. In early December, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un urged his military to prepare for potential provocations, following a vow to deploy more formidable forces and weapons along its southern border.

Late November saw a rare public spat between the ambassadors of the U.S. and North Korea at the UN following North Korea's recent spy satellite launch. This marked the North Korean envoy’s first attendance at a Security Council meeting in almost six years.

