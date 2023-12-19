Is Zuckerberg's Meta Blocking News On Threads? Software Bug Sparks Concern Among Canadian Users

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc. META has reportedly confirmed that a software bug temporarily prevented Canadian users from accessing news on Threads.

What Happened: Meta has fixed a bug that temporarily blocked some Canadian Threads users from viewing and sharing news. Users were perplexed by notifications that stated news content was unviewable due to Canadian government legislation, reported Engadget.

The extent and duration of the bug are yet to be determined, although the first reports surfaced on Monday, with some users still facing issues on Tuesday morning.

A Meta spokesperson assured the publication that the current framework of the Online News Act does not apply to Threads. However, this event has sparked conjecture that Meta might potentially block news content on Threads in the future.

Threads, with its user base of about 100 million, could face a significant impact if news blocking persists, given its escalating popularity as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter), the report noted.

Why It Matters: Meta had previously blocked news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada due to the Online News Act, which requires platforms to recompense news organizations for advertising revenue losses.

The recent Threads bug has heightened concerns about the platform’s future news-sharing capabilities. Previously, during Canada’s wildfire crisis, Meta’s decision to block news drew criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, Google has found a middle ground by agreeing to a $74 million annual payment to the Canadian news sector to avoid a potential news block.

