Tesla's Massive 2M Vehicle Recall Raises Questions About Autopilot Tech's Reliability

Tesla Inc. TSLA has recalled over 2 million vehicles to address issues with its Autopilot system, amid concerns that the technology being used for the fix might be ineffective, as per recent research findings.

What Happened: Tesla’s recall is an attempt to foster better attention to the road by Autopilot users. This move follows a two-year investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that found Tesla’s driver monitoring system to be flawed and in need of correction, as reported by AP News on Monday.

The planned fix involves a software update that heightens warnings and possibly narrows down the areas where Autopilot can be employed. Nevertheless, studies by NHTSA and other investigators indicate that simply tracking steering wheel torque may not be enough to guarantee driver attention.

“Merely measuring torque on the steering wheel doesn't ensure that drivers are paying sufficient attention,” said Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB. Expert researchers recommend night-vision cameras to monitor drivers' eyes.

NHTSA’s investigation also found that in 37 out of 43 crash cases studied, drivers had their hands on the wheel until the last second before the crash, implying a lack of adequate attention. Night-vision cameras for monitoring drivers’ eyes are suggested as a more effective alternative by experts.

Although some Tesla vehicles have interior-facing cameras, their efficacy at night raises questions. Tesla’s recall documents do not mention the increased use of cameras, and it is yet to be clarified whether the recall will restrict Autopilot usage to controlled-access highways.

Despite Tesla’s website emphasizing that drivers must always be ready to intervene, concerns about the effectiveness of the recall’s safety measures continue to linger.

Why It Matters: The recall follows a series of controversies and legal challenges surrounding Tesla’s Autopilot system, including allegations of misleading customers about its capabilities. The company has recalled 2.03 million vehicles, including both higher-end and lower-end models manufactured between 2012 and 2023

Meanwhile, the NHTSA, which has been without a confirmed administrator for most of the past six years, witnessed its acting head, Ann Carlson, announce her departure earlier this month. Carlson had played a pivotal role in the Tesla Autopilot investigation.

