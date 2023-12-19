Steal Deal: Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Air Is Now Available At $899, Just In Time For Holidays

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL ultra-portable 13-inch MacBook Air is now available at a new all-time low price of $899, just in time for the holiday season.

What Is The Deal: Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset is available on B&H Photo Video at $899, after a discount of $200.

The deal is available on the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version. It is applicable on all four color options – Silver, Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight.

This M2 MacBook Air is a great option if you are looking for a powerful notebook that is extremely lightweight and portable and can also last an entire day without needing to be recharged.

MacBook Air Features: Launched in 2022, this MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display 25% brighter than its predecessor.

If you want a compact and powerful notebook, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is one of the best options. At just 2.7 pounds, it is a great companion for getting work done on the go.

Powered by the M2 chip, the MacBook Air promises all-day battery life thanks to Apple's highly efficient silicon.

Regarding connectivity options, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6.

Using the Thunderbolt port, you can hook up the MacBook Air to an external monitor. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included, too, in case you have a pair of hi-res wired headphones.

