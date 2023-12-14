Google Is Showering Discounts On Pixel 8 Pro: Now YouTube Premium Subscribers Get Flat $325 Off

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is showering discounts on its flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, just in time for the holiday season.

What Is The Deal: If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can score a discount of $125 without any strings attached.

To make the deal even better, Google is currently offering a flat discount of $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro.

This takes the total discount to an eye-watering $325.

You can use this deal if you don't qualify for the Google Play Points offer.

The best part about this deal is, the Pixel 8 Pro comes unlocked and works with all compatible carriers. It also does not require you to make any new activations or subscribe to a new line.

Pixel 8 Pro Features: The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offering protection.

The Pixel 8 Pro also boasts some important camera upgrades. It has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a new 48MP ultrawide snapper and a 48MP telephoto camera with support for up to 30x digital zoom.

The front camera also gets a significant upgrade: Google has used a new 10.5MP camera with autofocus support, which should not only improve selfies but also make video calls better.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 23W wireless charging.

