Sony's 24.6-Megapixel High-Speed Alpha 9III SLR Camera, With Global Shutter, To Make US Debut In February

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY reportedly plans to launch its new high-speed SLR camera, the Alpha 9 III, with upgraded shutter speeds, this February.

What Happened: Sony is set to release its new mirrorless single-lens reflex (SLR) camera, which can take 120 shots per second with automatic focusing. It is expected to hit the U.S. market on Feb. 21, reported Nikkei Asia.

The Alpha 9 III will first be released in Japan on Jan. 26, with an estimated price tag of $6,190 for both markets. The camera is specifically designed for professional photographers who require the ability to capture precise moments at high speeds.

See Also: There’s Substantial Risk Trump Presidency Will Be ‘Immensely Destructive’ For Economy, Says Larry Summers: ‘It’s A Mistake Not To Be Extraordinarily Alarmed’

This camera from Sony is equipped with a 24.6-megapixel image sensor featuring a global shutter — a first for mirrorless SLR cameras.

Moreover, the global shutter reads every pixel at once, enabling clear snapshots of fast-moving subjects, and can shoot continuously at up to 120 frames per second. This quadruples the 30 frames per second speed of its predecessor, the Alpha 1.

Mitsuhiro Suzaki, a senior manager in Sony’s lens technology and systems division, said, “No distortion, easy to take photos in any conditions, and works well with flash – a global shutter was the best way to make that kind of camera.”

The launch of the Alpha 9 III comes at a time when Sony is experiencing an increase in camera sales, with projections suggesting camera sales could surpass TV sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2024, the report noted.

Why It Matters: This new launch holds significant importance, considering Sony’s impressive market performance over the past decade.

Sony has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.86% on an annualized basis, boasting an average annual return of 17.53%. The company currently has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion.

The launch of the new SLR camera could potentially further enhance Sony’s market standing and profitability.

Photo Courtesy: sylv1rob1On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Positioned For Major Bullish Breakout, Says Prominent Crypto Analyst — But It Can Go The Other Way Round Too

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.