Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is 'Unparalleled In Genius' As An Innovator, But 'Then You See His Tweet That's Like A Seventh Grader': Ro Khanna

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) recently lauded Elon Musk‘s entrepreneurial brilliance but criticized the mogul’s controversial online behavior.

What Happened: Khanna hailed the Tesla Inc. and X owner for his cutting-edge innovation in a recent conversation with The New York Times Magazine on Friday, reported Business Insider

“I still keep in touch with Elon, so here’s what I say: As an entrepreneur and innovator, he is unparalleled in genius,” Khanna remarked, citing Musk’s accomplishments in the realm of electric vehicles, rocket launches, and Starlink.

“The fact is, he thought about electric vehicles and made that work. He figured out how to get rocket launches to be far cheaper. He figured out how to get Starlink into places of conflict.”

“If you spend 15 minutes talking to him, you’ll realize his brilliance,” the congressman added.

“Then you see his tweet that’s like a seventh grader. It’s a lot that you can’t defend,” Khanna added.

Khanna urged Musk to recognize the government’s role in supporting his ventures and called for a more balanced approach to unionization within Tesla.

Musk has been a controversial figure in the public eye since his acquisition and renaming of Twitter to X in July 2023.

Why It Matters: Musk’s online behavior has previously led to criticism and backlash. In November, he faced significant pushback following a contentious post on X, which resulted in adverse reactions from investors and advertisers. This controversy extended to the point where Musk received criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

Despite apologizing for his post at the New York Times DealBook Forum later that month, Musk’s online actions continue to generate controversy and criticism, as highlighted by Rep. Khanna’s recent comments.

Image via Shutterstock

