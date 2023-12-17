DeSantis Says He Expects Trump To Dispute Over Primaries In Key States: 'If Trump Loses, He Will Say It's Stolen No Matter What'

Loading... Loading...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he anticipates that former President Donald Trump could contest the results of the upcoming Republican primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire should the latter lose both.

What Happened: While addressing the media in New Hampshire, DeSantis speculated that Trump would likely challenge the fairness of the primaries should he face defeat, according to a report by Business Insider.

"I don't think there's been a single time he's ever been in competition for something, where he didn't get it, where he has accepted it," DeSantis added.

Responding to DeSantis' assertions, Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, criticized the Florida governor for echoing what Cheung suggested were Democratic viewpoints.

"When Ron's political career is finished in a few weeks, he can start moonlighting as a Democrat surrogate because he's showing everyone his true colors," Cheung stated.

Despite DeSantis' concerted efforts in Iowa, Trump maintains a considerable lead, with FiveThirtyEight's data showing Trump at nearly 48% support compared to DeSantis's 19%.

