Rudy Giuliani Hit With $148M Payment After Defamation Ruling In Georgia Election Case: 'It Would Be The End'

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has been the subject of multiple lawsuits and trials in 2023.

A ruling was handed down on one case Friday against the former lawyer for Donald Trump.

What Happened: In August, Giuliani was found liable for defamation against two Georgia 2020 election workers.

On Friday, a jury ruled that Giuliani will have to pay $148 million to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, two workers in the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, as reported by CNBC.

Giuliani made statements about both workers, falsely claiming that Trump lost the 2020 election due to ballot fraud in the state of Georgia.

The $148 million award includes $75 million in punitive damages, $20 million each for emotional distress and $16 million each for defamation. The two plaintiffs, who are mother and daughter, sued Giuliani back in 2021 for defamation and emotional distress.

The ruling by Judge Beryl Howell, finding Giuliani liable back in August, indicated a favorable outcome for the plaintiffs against the former Trump lawyer. The trial was conducted to determine the amount he would have to pay in damages.

Giuliani was present in the court as the verdict was read by the judge.

One witness in the trial, who is a social media expert, estimated it would take between $17 million and $48 million for the plaintiffs to repair their reputations and fix the damage done by comments made by Giuliani.

“Today’s a good day. A jury stood witness to what Rudy Giuliani did to me and my daughter and held him accountable and for that I’m thankful,” Freeman said, as reported by NBC News.

What's Next: After the verdict reading was over, Giuliani said he planned to appeal while outside the courthouse and called the amount "absurd."

The former Trump lawyer decided not to testify in the case, reversing his previous plan that he would take the stand.

An opening statement from Giuliani’s lawyer, Joseph Sibley, said a large verdict would be harmful to Giuliani, comparing it to the “civil equivalent of the death penalty.”

“It would be the end of Mr. Giuliani,” Sibley told the jury.

Giuliani is also charged with an effort to overturn the 2020 election in a separate Georgia case.

Giuliani has also been served with lawsuits related to Hunter Biden and his own lawyers. Another case against Giuliani is by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems over 2020 election claims. A former assistant is also suing Giuliani with accusations of sexual assault.

Like President Trump, Giuliani could have multiple trials and court appearances ahead related to past charges about the 2020 election and other events.

Giuliani has said that his finances have taken a hit due to his large number of legal challenges. The former Trump lawyer has also had his law licenses suspended in both New York and Washington, D.C.

Rudy Giuliani Photo by paparazzza on Shutterstock