Elon Musk Voices Support For Bill Ackman In Battle Against Anti-Semitism At Ivy League

Bill Ackman's crusade against anti-Semitism in U.S.'s elite universities – the Ivy League – has found support from Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Musk jumped in to support Ackman, praising his open letter calling for the resignation of Harvard University president Claudine Gay. Ackman is a Harvard alum.

"Your letter simply articulated, with great clarity, the severe concerns held by many," Musk said in a response to Ackman's post revealing the circumstances under which Harvard decided not to fire Gay.

In another post, Musk said the ad-hominem attacks calling Ackman a "white supremacist" were "par for the course."

Musk also tried to rally support for Ackman's crusade, calling for Harvard University to be defunded.

Ackman has been vocal against the growing incidents of anti-Semitic incidents at the Ivy League. A recent Congressional hearing also put a spotlight on this, resulting in the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania's president, Liz Magill.

However, the Harvard board has remained steadfast in its support for Gay, deciding not to fire her despite vocal calls criticizing both the university as well as Gay for her controversial testimony.

“During her tenure as Dean and now as president, Gay has squelched speech she disfavors while defending and thereby amplifying vile and threatening hate speech, exhibiting a remarkable double standard," Ackman said in his letter.

Musk Returns The Favor

Musk's support for Ackman should not come as a surprise – the X owner has found support from Ackman at a time when he came under intense attacks for an anti-Semitic post.

"Musk is not perfect, but the world is a vastly better place because of him," Ackman said at the time, adding that Musk is not an anti-Semite.

Ackman also pledged to remain invested in X, formerly Twitter, after The Pershing Square Foundation PSHZF plowed in money when Twitter was taken private.

While Musk has also called to defund Harvard, he reportedly gearing up to launch a university of his own in Texas. He has pledged $100 million to his charity, The Foundation, with a focus on STEM in primary and secondary school.

STEM refers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

