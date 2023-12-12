Harvard Faculty Rallies In Support Of President Amid Antisemitism Controversy

Loading... Loading...

More than 600 faculty members at the prestigious Harvard University have rallied behind President Claudine Gay, signing a petition for the university’s governing body to ignore calls for her resignation over remarks made during a congressional hearing on antisemitism.

What Happened: As reported by AP News on Tuesday, this faculty petition is in reaction to demands for Gay’s resignation from lawmakers and donors. The uproar was sparked by a hearing where Gay, along with two other university presidents, was perceived as failing to adequately respond to questions concerning antisemitism on their campuses.

Not just Republican lawmakers, but also alumni and donors, including billionaire Bill Ackman, have criticized university leaders for their perceived lack of support for Jewish students. Similar criticism led to the resignation of Liz Magill, ex-president of the University of Pennsylvania. Gay, who is the first Black president of Harvard, is now at the center of this controversy.

No public statement has been issued by Harvard’s top governing body since the hearing. The faculty petition is viewed as an effort to protect the institution from political meddling, not just a defense of Gay.

As fears of antisemitism rise worldwide, the spotlight is on U.S. universities and their handling of such issues. The three presidents were summoned before the committee to answer charges of failing to safeguard Jewish students.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding Gay’s handling of antisemitism allegations is part of a broader issue. Recently, universities across the U.S. have faced backlash from donors and alumni over their response to pro-Palestine protests on campuses. Billionaires like Leon Cooperman and Cliff Asness have threatened to stop donations to their alma maters unless changes are made.

Additionally, over twelve hundred Jewish alumni have organized a movement to combat widespread antisemitism on Harvard’s campus. This movement, the first of its kind in Harvard’s history, aims to protect current Jewish students from antisemitic bullying and uphold the university’s democratic and liberal values.

This situation also echoes earlier criticism from high-profile alumni like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who slammed Harvard for its perceived lack of support for Israel amid escalating conflict with Hamas.

Image by Joseph Williams via Flickr

