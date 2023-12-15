Former FBI Counter-Intelligence Chief Faces Over Four Years In Prison For Ties With Russian Oligarch

Loading... Loading...

Charles McGonigal, who previously served as the FBI’s counterintelligence chief, on Thursday, was handed a prison sentence of slightly over four years for his collaboration with a Russian oligarch following his departure from the U.S. government.

What Happened: According to a CNN report, McGonigal, a 22-year veteran of the FBI, admitted to conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions and money laundering about his work with Oleg Deripaska, a rich Russian who maintains close connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Judge Jennifer Rearden sentenced McGonigal to 50 months in prison, slightly less than the statutory maximum of five years. McGonigal has been ordered to report to prison by Feb. 26.

McGonigal expressed deep remorse before his sentencing, admitting that his work with Deripaska compromised U.S. national security and requested a second chance.

Prosecutors pushed for a five-year sentence, claiming that his actions were motivated by greed, not poverty. McGonigal's attorney, Seth DuCharme, asked for a no-prison sentence, citing McGonigal's years of public service and willingness to cooperate, as demonstrated by a recent meeting with seven government agencies.

Why It Matters: McGonigal pleaded guilty in a separate case in Washington, DC, in September for concealing funds received from a former Albanian intelligence employee. He is due to be sentenced for this case in February.

In January, the ex-FBI official was arrested for money laundering and alleged connections to Deripaska, a Russian oligarch and ally of Putin. His actions, as stated by a former prosecutor in the Justice Department’s national security division, Jonathan C Poling, have triggered political criticism and concerns about the FBI.

