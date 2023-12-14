5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Callon Petroleum CPE - P/E: 2.92 Smart Sand SND - P/E: 6.27 Chesapeake Energy CHK - P/E: 2.03 Diamondback Energy FANG - P/E: 8.48 Global Partners GLP - P/E: 9.95

This quarter, Callon Petroleum experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.99 in Q2 and is now $1.82. Smart Sand saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.17 in Q2 to $0.18 now. Chesapeake Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.09, which has increased by 70.31% compared to Q2, which was 0.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.42%, which has decreased by 2.27% from last quarter's yield of 2.69%.

This quarter, Diamondback Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.68 in Q2 and is now $5.49. Global Partners has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.6, which has decreased by 42.86% compared to Q2, which was 1.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.28%, which has increased by 0.95% from 8.33% in the previous quarter.

