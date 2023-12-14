Google Maps Puts You In Control With Updates To Safeguard Location Data

Loading... Loading...

In a move to enhance user data privacy, Google Maps is set to roll out updates to its Location History and introduce new control features, thereby providing users with increased control over their personal data.

What Happened: According to a blog post released by Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google on Monday, these changes will focus on providing users with greater control over their data and improving the features of Google Maps.

The newly updated Timeline feature, powered by Location History, will soon allow data to be saved directly on users’ devices. This comes at a time when Google and Apple are under increasing scrutiny for user privacy concerns.

Moreover, when Location History is enabled, the auto-delete control will be set to delete any data older than three months by default. This is a significant reduction from the previous default time frame of 18 months. Users will have the option to extend this period or turn off the auto-delete controls altogether if they wish.

The updates will also enable users to view and delete all recent activity on Maps related to a specific place. This means that users can readily delete searches, directions, visits, and shares with just a few taps. This new feature will begin rolling out on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Why It Matters: These updates are part of Google’s commitment to ensure the safety, privacy, and control of user data. Google Maps does not sell user data to any party, including advertisers, thereby ensuring the privacy of its users.

By giving users more control over their data and the ability to delete it, Google is enhancing its commitment to user privacy and data security.

This move is particularly significant at a time when data privacy has become a global concern and regulatory bodies worldwide are pushing for increased data protection measures.

