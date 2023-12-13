GFiber's 20Gbps Internet Service Is Now Available In Early Access: Here's How Much It Costs And What You Get

Loading... Loading...

GFiber, or Google Fiber, is rolling out early access to its 20Gbps internet service after announcing it in October, with prices starting at $250 per month.

What Happened: Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has flipped the switch on its extremely fast 20Gbps fiber internet service for customers who had pre-ordered it in October.

The Google Fiber 20Gbps service costs $250 per month, and subscribers opting for it will have their connections enabled starting in 2024.

To allow subscribers to make the most of 20Gbps speeds, Google Fiber is also giving away a next-generation Wi-Fi 7 router for free. Existing Wi-Fi 6 routers max out at 9.6Gbps, while Wi-Fi 7 supports speeds of up to 46Gbps.

However, you will also need a Wi-Fi 7-capable smartphone, laptop, or tablet to make full use of these speeds wirelessly.

In its announcement, Google Fiber notes that Iowa, Kansas City, Arizona, and North Carolina's Triangle Region subscribers will be among the first to enjoy its 20Gbps internet speeds.

Google Fiber already services thousands of 5Gpbs and 8Gbps customers. Moreover, the University of Missouri and the United Way of Utah County already have access to 20Gbps speeds.

How Fast Is A 20Gbps Connection?

A 20Gbps connection lets you download huge games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in a flash.

Here's how long it will take to download some popular video games:

Game Size Est. download time Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 87GB 35 secs Starfield 140GB 56 secs Grand Theft Auto V 95GB 38 secs Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (2022) 70GB 28 secs Red Dead Redemption 2 120GB 48 secs Baldur’s Gate 150GB 60 secs Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 155GB 62 secs

A 20Gbps connection also drastically reduces the latency so that gaming will feel more responsive.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

