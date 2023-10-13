Zuckerberg's Threads Might Slowly Be Picking Rhythm, But Netizens Are Still Furious About Vague Explanation On This Crucial Aspect

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Threads have reportedly been showing signs of resurgence, but user dissatisfaction looms as Mark Zuckerberg’s platform continues to provide vague explanations regarding a crucial aspect, leaving netizens frustrated.

What Happened: On Thursday, The Platformer’s Casey Newton reported that Threads had experienced a notable climb in app rankings.

“Threads really is having a moment: Between Saturday and Wednesday, Threads climbed from #40 to #20 on the download charts, per an email I just got from analytics firm Data AI,” Newton stated.

“The greatest impact was in the UK, where it climbed 32 positions from #92 to #61 overall,” he added, shedding light on Threads’ apparent resurgence in popularity.

However, this resurgence comes on the heels of a downward trend.

In September, Threads and Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) failed to secure a spot on the list of most downloaded apps.

Threads had crossed the 100 million sign-up mark in just five days of its launch, but it has since seen a considerable decline in active users, dropping from 3.3 million in July to 1.1 million in the first half of last month.

Meanwhile, many users have expressed frustration over the Threads’ vague stance on news content.

A Threads user pointed out, “None of us — journalists, readers, public figures — have clarity about how Threads will handle the influx of news that is ‘actively happening here now.'”

In response, Instagram head Adam Mosseri attempted to clarify Threads’ stance on the news.

He stated, “It means we won’t do anything to get between people and content from accounts they follow, regardless of whether or not the content is news, but we won’t proactively recommend news content to people who don’t seek it out.”

However, many users were unsatisfied with this explanation, voicing their desire for a more structured approach to news on the platform.

“So again, not giving the people here what they want. This app was created to be a replacement for Twitter—and also to surpass the best Twitter has to offer,” one user vented. “We want trending news. It just seems like you’re doing this to spite your own face. Is edit cool? Yes. You know what would have been cooler? Trending and hashtags.”

Some users support Threads’ cautious stance on news, believing it prevents bias and the suppression of certain news sources, but the overall sentiment remains divided.

