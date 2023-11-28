Israel Confirms Additional Hostages Released As Fragile Ceasefire Proceeds; Hamas Invites Elon Musk To Gaza

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Following earlier uncertainties on Tuesday about compliance with the ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and prisoners proceeded as initially agreed upon in negotiations, which also extended the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for an additional 48 hours.

The current agreement is scheduled to expire on Wednesday, pending any new developments that may arise.

Successful Hostage-For-Prisoner Exchange: As the Times of Israel reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that Hamas has transferred 12 hostages, including 10 Israelis and two foreigners, to the Red Cross for their return to Israel. Among the Israeli hostages freed were nine women and a child. In return, Israel is set to release 30 Palestinian prisoners today, as announced by a spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

US Humanitarian Aid To Egypt: Marking a step-up in humanitarian efforts, the United States has dispatched the first of three military aid flights to Egypt. Carrying essential supplies, the U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft landed with 24.5 metric tons (54,000 pounds) of medical supplies and ready-to-eat meals.

Elon Musk Invited To Gaza: A senior Hamas official extended an invitation to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, a senior figure in Hamas, urged Musk to visit the Gaza Strip to witness firsthand the devastation caused by the war with Israel.

Netanyahu’s Statement: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement posted on social media, reaffirmed Israel’s commitment: “We are dedicated to continuing our mission: securing the return of all our captives, the eradication of Hamas both above and below ground, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israeli citizens.”

Blinken’s Meeting With NATO Members: U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken today convened with representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the European Union. The key focus of their discussion was the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza, particularly the coordination of humanitarian aid efforts. Additionally, the assembly underscored their unwavering support for Ukraine amid the ongoing aggression from Russia.

Market reactions: Israeli stocks rallied further on Tuesday, with the iShares MSCI Israel ETF EIS closing 1.4% higher. Cathie Wood‘s ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF IZRL edged 0.4% higher.

Photo: Shutterstock