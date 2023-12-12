Why ReShape Lifesciences Jumped After-Hours

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 12, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
  • ReShape Lifesciences stock surges on news that the FDA granted approval of a PMA supplement for Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.
  • "The enhanced Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX development effort was physician-led with the goal of improving the patient experience," says CEO.
ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. RSLS shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA PMA supplement approval for its next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.

What To Know: Shares of the stock surged nearly 70% following the announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for a PMA supplement for the company's Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.

"PMA supplement approval for our next generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX is a historic event for ReShape that is expected to be a key growth catalyst for the company's Lap-Band franchise," stated Paul F. Hickey, president and CEO of ReShape Lifesciences.

"The enhanced Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX development effort was physician-led with the goal of improving the patient experience. Compared to our current Lap-Band, the Lap-Band 2.0 has a new feature called FLEX Technology, which acts as a relief valve, allowing larger pieces of food to more easily pass through the narrowed passage (or stoma), created by the band."

RSLS Price Action: Shares of RSLS were up 33.63% at $0.34 in the after-hours session Tuesday at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro

