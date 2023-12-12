Why Cal-Maine Foods Stock Fell After-Hours

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 12, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM shares were trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported one of its facilities in Kansas tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

What To Know: Cal-Maine Foods stated the disease affected approximately 684,000 laying hens, or approximately 1.6% of its total flock.

The company temporarily ceased production at the Kansas facility, per USDA-prescribed protocols. Also, to mitigate any disruption, the company was in the process of securing production from other facilities.

Furthermore, no other Cal-Maine Foods locations tested positive for the disease, to date. The company provided additional reassurance by citing its strong biosecurity programs throughout its locations, as well as the strict protocols it put in place to prevent exposure to other locations from the Kansas facility.

CALM Price Action: Shares of CALM were down 1.68% at $48.07 in the after-hours session Tuesday at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro

