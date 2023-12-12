What's Up With Incyte Stock Lately?

Loading... Loading...

Incyte Corporation INCY shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The stock has risen rapidly since Monday. Here's what has happened.

What To Know: Prior to the stock's recent price spike, shares had largely consolidated over November. While Incyte's third-quarter financial results, as well as the full-year 2023 net product revenue guidance issued by the company, provided a boost to the stock, shares soon pulled back.

Additonally, the stock's price target was changed several times during the past month, ranging from $63 to $98.

However, since Monday, shares of Incyte have jumped approximately 13%. It is worth noting that on Sunday, the company announced the full results from the Phase 2 AGAVE-201 trial of axatilimab, presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting 2023.

Related Link: Is Apple's Concession to Rivals In EU a Strategy in EU Tax Battle?

INCY Price Action: Shares of INCY were up 8.75% at $62.03 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay