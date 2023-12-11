Trump's Response To Biden, Mark Cuban's Next Move, Cryptocurrency Frenzy, And More: Top Stories From The Weekend That You Shouldn't Miss

Loading... Loading...

With yet another eventful weekend behind us, the news was dominated by political stories, business moves, and cryptocurrency market trends. Former President Donald Trump made headlines again, as did entrepreneur Mark Cuban. The cryptocurrency market experienced a mixed performance while polling data made for interesting political news.

Trump’s Response to Biden and Democracy

Former President Donald Trump, at a gathering with the New York Young Republican Club, countered allegations that his potential 2024 presidential run could threaten American democracy. Instead, he turned the tables on President Joe Biden, accusing him of being the real threat to democratic principles. Trump criticized the Democratic party and media outlets for propagating what he claimed were hoaxes against him and the Republican party. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban’s Career Shift

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban has been making waves with recent career decisions that hint at a significant shift in his professional pursuits. Cuban announced he was stepping down from Shark Tank, and news broke that he had sold the majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks basketball team to Sheldon Adelson’s family. Despite the sale, Cuban will continue to manage the team’s basketball operations and retain a minority stake. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Decision on Civil Case Testimony

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump has decided not to testify in his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. Trump announced his decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming he had already testified. This comes as he was expected to defend himself against allegations of fraudulently inflating the value of his properties. Read the full article here.

Cryptocurrency Market Trends

The major cryptocurrencies showed mixed performance over the weekend. Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, appeared to be undergoing a correction, while some altcoins experienced significant gains. Bitcoin’s rally paused temporarily, indicating traders may have been securing profits after a substantial surge over the past week. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETH/USD recorded a significant 5% surge, reaching its highest price point since May 2022. Read the full article here.

Political Polling Data

In political news, the latest poll results indicate that President Joe Biden is trailing his predecessor, Donald Trump. The Wall Street Journal’s latest poll found that Biden trails Trump by four percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. The survey was based on responses from 1,500 registered voters conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4. This marks the first time Trump has taken a lead over Biden in the Wall Street Journal’s survey. Read the full article here.

