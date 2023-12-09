Tech Titans Triumph: Here Are The Top 10 Billionaires Whose Net Worths Have Jumped Tremendously In 2023

Loading... Loading...

The year 2023 has witnessed a significant surge in the stock market, leading to a remarkable increase in the wealth of several U.S. billionaires.

What Happened: Prominent figures such as Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms Inc., and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc. have seen substantial gains in their net worth.

As per a recent report by Business Insider, the top 10 billionaires in the U.S. have collectively added an impressive $456 billion to their wealth in 2023, starkly contrasting the losses they experienced during the bear market in 2022.

Technology stocks have predominantly driven the growth in wealth, with many billionaires investing in tech companies.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have shown remarkable performance, with increases of over 20% and 50% year-to-date, respectively.

The list of top gainers in 2023 includes:

Elon Musk : Net Worth - $225 billion, 2023 Gain - $87.8 billion

: Net Worth - $225 billion, 2023 Gain - $87.8 billion Mark Zuckerberg : Net Worth - $118 billion, 2023 Gain - $72.7 billion

: Net Worth - $118 billion, 2023 Gain - $72.7 billion Jeff Bezos : Net Worth - $171 billion, 2023 Gain - $64.1 billion

: Net Worth - $171 billion, 2023 Gain - $64.1 billion Steve Ballmer : Net Worth - $128 billion, 2023 Gain - $42.2 billion

: Net Worth - $128 billion, 2023 Gain - $42.2 billion Larry Page : Net Worth - $124 billion, 2023 Gain - $40.7 billion

: Net Worth - $124 billion, 2023 Gain - $40.7 billion Sergey Brin : Net Worth - $117 billion, 2023 Gain - $37.9 billion

: Net Worth - $117 billion, 2023 Gain - $37.9 billion Also Read: As US Debt Crisis Deepens, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Warns Of Looming Economic Peril: 'America Is In Serious Trouble Financially'

Larry Ellison : Net Worth - $128 billion, 2023 Gain - $36.1 billion

: Net Worth - $128 billion, 2023 Gain - $36.1 billion Jensen Huang : Net Worth - $41.4 billion, 2023 Gain - $27.6 billion

: Net Worth - $41.4 billion, 2023 Gain - $27.6 billion Bill Gates : Net Worth - $134 billion, 2023 Gain - $25.0 billion

: Net Worth - $134 billion, 2023 Gain - $25.0 billion Michael Dell: Net Worth - $70 billion, 2023 Gain - $21.5 billion

Now Read: Wall Street Braces For 2024 Recession: Economic Growth To Slow, Markets To Rise, Say Bullish Firms

PHoto: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock