Trump's Niece Sees Even Slim Chance Of Victory For Ex-President 'Way Too Dangerous:' 'We Don't Leave Anything To Chance'

The results of most opinion polls show that Republican primary candidate Donald Trump will likely clinch the party’s nomination and could even go on to beat President Joe Biden if they were to face off in the 2024 general election. The former president’s niece, Mary Trump, weighed on the chances of her uncle emerging victorious against the backdrop of his multiple legal challenges.

What Happened: Mary Trump said she did not fancy a victory for her uncle back in 2015, especially being a New Yorker she was not able to understand how people outside of New York perceived it. The psychologist made the comments when she appeared in the Karen Hunter podcast that was aired this week.

If Donald Trump wins the Republican nomination, “just the fact that he had a 0.0001% chance of winning was way too dangerous,” Mary Trump said. “We don’t leave anything to chance,” she said.

“We do everything in our power, whatever that is, to make Democrats better,” the host of the “Mary Trump Show” podcast said. Instead of telling people like Black Americans, transgender Americans and other LGBT people, Democrats have to represent everybody and acknowledge their base and honor their base to the same degree the Republicans empower its “white supremacist racists,” she added.

“We need to do whatever we can to encourage Republicans to tear themselves apart,” Mary Trump said.

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump has a commanding lead of 60% in the Republican presidential primary, a composite score compiled based on multiple poll results by opinion poll analytics firm FiveThirtyEight showed. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a distant second with 12.6% support. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, despite making headway recently, has garnered only 9.5% support.

A recent survey of voter opinion from seven swing states showed that Donald Trump led in six states, with Biden’s economic performance weighing against him.

Biden, who took over the reins as president amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been criticized for his extravagant spending that has sent the U.S. debt soaring higher. The stimulatory measures implemented by the government and the central bank, however, have kept the labor market and consumer spending going despite rising inflationary pressure.

After a setback seen in 2022, the stock market has recovered nicely this year, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund tracking the broader S&P 500 Index up over 21% for the year.

For Donald Trump, the challenge would be navigating through the legal travails. His pending cases come up for trial next year, potentially disrupting his election campaign.

