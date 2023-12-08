Apple Podcasts App Set To Expand Its Reach To Tesla Vehicles

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Apple Inc. AAPL confirmed that its Podcasts app will be part of Tesla Inc.’s TSLA in-vehicle entertainment system starting next week.

What Happened: The integration will allow Tesla owners of Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck to access Apple’s Podcasts app.

However, a Tesla Premium Connectivity subscription is necessary for streaming shows via the vehicle’s cellular connection. This update marks the second Apple application, after Music, to be incorporated into the Tesla platform.

See Also: Morgan Stanley Tried To Push Chatbot Created With OpenAI, But Wealth Managers Prefer Talking To A Person Instead

Once the update is rolled out, Tesla owners can find the Apple Podcasts app in their vehicle's App Launcher.

To connect their Apple ID with the Tesla Podcasts app, users can simply scan a QR code on their iPhones.

The app will feature all the primary aspects of the Apple Podcasts experience, including the Library and Listen Now tabs and a synced Up Next queue.

Furthermore, Apple has promised a flawless listening experience by enabling playback synchronization across all devices.

Why It Matters: Integrating the Podcasts app into Tesla’s platform will extend its reach. The app is already available on selected Porsche vehicles and Amazon Alexa devices.

Loading... Loading...

Following this update, it will be accessible in 47 countries and regions, covering 14 languages.

This move denotes Apple’s ongoing effort to broaden its services’ reach while enhancing the in-car entertainment experience for Tesla owners.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Verizon’s New Bundle Gets You Netflix And Max For $10 A Month, But There’s A Catch

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.