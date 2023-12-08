Tesla's Next New Feature: Elon Musk Teases Cars That Can Park Themselves — No Driver Required!

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed on Friday that the company is developing a new feature allowing the car to autonomously identify and park in available spots.

What’s the Feature? The upcoming feature will enable the car to recognize potential parking spaces, and the driver will only need to select one before exiting the vehicle. Subsequently, the car will autonomously park in the chosen spot, Musk explained.

Musk shared this information in response to a Tesla enthusiast’s observation about the limited relevance of a 360-degree bird’s-eye view in a world where cars operate autonomously with minimal human oversight, possibly alluding to Tesla’s ambitions for full self-driving capabilities.

“True,” Musk concurred in his reply.

Why It Matters: Currently, all of Tesla’s Model S, 3, X, and Y vehicles are equipped with a park assist feature. These vehicles can detect nearby objects, providing alerts when driving slowly or in reverse, and the feature activates at speeds below 5 mph.

Additionally, Tesla’s Autopilot includes an “autopark” feature, allowing the vehicle to autonomously maneuver into both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces when driving at speeds below 13 mph and 8 mph, respectively.

Photo via Shutterstock