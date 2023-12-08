Apple Developing External Flashlight For Future Apple Watches

Loading... Loading...

Tech giant Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly working on an external flashlight for its forthcoming Apple Watches, offering users a brighter and more practical light source.

What Happened: A recent patent assigned to Apple discloses a “Modular Light Assembly For A Wearable Device,” according to a report by GSMArena. This novel accessory is intended to be incorporated with wearable devices, including the Apple Watch, to boost light functionality.

The patent reveals the external flashlight could be affixed to the watch band, making it possible to direct it like a flashlight. This feature offers a more user-friendly solution compared to the existing system that necessitates wrist rotation.

Moreover, the modular light is expected to have a separate power supply, thereby saving the Apple Watch’s battery life and offering built-in on/off controls. The patent also indicates that the light will have liquid-resistant properties, thus improving its durability.

Interestingly, indications from the patent suggest that the flashlight could be removable, potentially transforming it into a standalone accessory for the Apple Watch. New bands specifically engineered for the external flashlight might also be in the pipeline.

Why It Matters: Apple’s recent launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in September 2023, highlighted speed and performance enhancements. The new S9 SiP (System in Package) in these smartwatches enables faster, more seamless performance. The development of an external flashlight for future Apple Watches could be seen as a continuation of Apple’s drive for user-focused innovations.

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari