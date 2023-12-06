Fast Charging Support For Recent iPhones By Non-MagSafe Chargers Will Soon Be A Reality

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Accessories manufacturer Anker has announced its soon-to-be-launched Qi2-compatible wireless chargers will support accelerated 15W charging for Apple Inc.'s AAPL latest smartphones: iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 models, according to The Verge.

What Happened: The announcement trails the preview of the upcoming iOS update by Apple. While the tech giant has not yet commented on the matter, it is speculated that this support will also be available for all Qi2 chargers.

Moreover, although other electronics companies such as Belkin and Mophie announced Qi2-compatible devices a few months ago, no certified products are currently available for purchase.

Unlike the older Qi versions that were capped at 7.5W charging for iPhones, Anker’s up-and-coming MagGo products can match the maximum rate of Apple’s MagSafe-branded gear.

Although Anker did not disclose details such as model numbers, prices, and release dates during the announcement in August, they hinted at a late 2023 release for these products.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com

