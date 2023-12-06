General Motors Announces 2025 Release For Next-Gen Chevy Bolt EV

Loading... Loading...

In a recent statement made to the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, General Motors GM CEO, Mary Barra, confirmed the launch of the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV for 2025.

What Happened: As reported by InsideEVs, General Motors CEO Barra announced the strong sales performance of the current Chevrolet Bolt model. Barra’s statement adds to her previous assertions made during GM’s Q3 earnings call, where she hinted at an expedited market launch for the next-gen Bolt.

Last month, as per a Reuters report, the United Auto Workers union received an investment of $391 million from GM towards a future EV at Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, predicted to be the succeeding Chevy Bolt.

Barra also highlighted the inclusion of a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack and a non-clean-sheet redesign in the upcoming Bolt. This vehicle will mark GM’s first use of LFP technology in its North American Ultium platform, promising significant savings in capital and engineering costs.

Why It Matters: Barra’s announcement arrives amid a time of renewed optimism within GM. The automaker reinstated its guidance in November 2023, following a period of labor disruptions due to UAW strikes. The company's previous challenges seem to be well behind, with GM now expecting full-year 2023 adjusted earnings to be between $7.20 and $7.70 per share.

Despite some setbacks with GM Cruise and concerns about EV profitability, the company saw a 5.4% YoY sales growth in the third quarter of FY23, amounting to $44.13 billion. This performance, surpassing analyst expectations, reflects the resilience of GM’s core internal combustion engine light truck business.

