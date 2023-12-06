Nikki Haley's Campaign Skyrockets With Wall Street's Half-Million-Dollar Boost

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has collected over half a million dollars at a recent fundraising event in New York. The event, attended by Wall Street’s most influential financiers, marks a significant step in her campaign’s financial viability.

What Happened: As reported by CNBC, the impressive amount of funds Haley raised could put her ahead in the race against former President Donald Trump in future caucuses and primaries.

The fundraiser was hosted at the penthouse of ex-Facebook executive Campbell Brown and Dan Senor, chief public affairs officer at Elliot Investment Management, with several connections to Elliot Management founder and Republican donor Paul Singer. However, Singer did not attend.

Among the attendees were Cliff Asness, co-founder of AQR Capital Management, Kristin Lemkau, CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s wealth management division, and Robert Rosenkranz, head of Delphi Capital Management.

Haley addressed various issues at the event, including the importance of supporting Israel and fighting antisemitism. This event is considered Haley’s most successful since launching her campaign in February, according to a spokesperson.

The success of this event signifies a growing interest among wealthy donors seeking an alternative to Trump. Haley’s campaign, while still lagging behind Trump nationally, is gaining traction.

Why It Matters: This event is a continuation of Haley’s significant backing from Wall Street. Influential Wall Street figures have been rallying behind Haley as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

This comes amid a strategic shift as financiers are seeking alternatives to Trump in the upcoming presidential election. Furthermore, the influential Koch network extended its support to Haley’s presidential campaign. This endorsement comes as a significant advancement for her campaign and a potential setback for Trump.

