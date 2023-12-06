Microsoft Gets New Security Leader 'Who Can Shake Things Up' In Major Reshuffle

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, Microsoft Corp. MSFT has announced a crucial reshuffling in its security leadership, as per an internal email circulated on Tuesday.

Charlie Bell, Microsoft’s security head, has unveiled a series of new appointments and role modifications in the security division. Igor Tsyganskiy, former CTO of Bridgewater who just joined Microsoft, will take over as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) from the first day of January, reported Business Insider.

Bret Arsenault, the incumbent CISO, will switch to the newly formed role of Chief Cybersecurity Officer. Arsenault’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he has held the position of Microsoft’s CISO for the previous eight years.

Meanwhile, Aanchal Gupta, the Deputy CISO who was expected to take over from Arsenault, will be assuming a different role. Gupta is set to serve as a technical advisor to Ales Holecek, the Corporate Vice President of Office Product Group in the Experiences and Devices division.

Insiders suggest that these changes reflect a revamp in the strategy for the CISO position.

An unnamed high-ranking employee commented, “It feels like Charlie brought in a leader who can shake things up.”

Image via Shutterstock

