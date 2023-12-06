Ross Gerber Says Cybertruck Will Be 'Most Impactful Vehicle': 'Want To See Elon Run Tesla Full-Time'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The highly-anticipated Cybertruck from Tesla Inc. TSLA has the potential to become the “most impactful vehicle that people have seen in their lives,” suggests Tesla investor Ross Gerber. He also encouraged CEO Elon Musk to focus his energies on Tesla’s operations.

What Happened: Talking to CNBC, Gerber expressed his enthusiasm about the impending Cybertruck launch.

The investor commended Tesla for its “fair” pricing strategy and contended that the public is eager to purchase the vehicle, irrespective of its cost. He compared the Cybertruck to Rivian’s vehicles which cost around $100,000

See Also: Much Wow! Dogecoin Celebrates 10 Years: Looking Back, Looking Ahead For The Good Boi Cryptocurrency

He lauded Tesla’s initiative to reduce vehicle prices, viewing it as an excellent opportunity, especially for drivers of gasoline cars. The investor highlighted Tesla’s pivotal role in revolutionizing the automotive industry and reaffirmed his ongoing support as an investor.

“Tesla is transforming the world. That’s why I am a Tesla investor and I am optimistic about the future with their vehicles,” he said.

Looking ahead, the investor noted that once the Cybertruck is launched, Tesla and Musk will need to significantly boost its production, to manufacture 50,000 to 70,000 units in the forthcoming year.

Regarding Musk’s multifaceted business ventures, the investor expressed his preference for Musk to focus on Tesla’s auto sales, which he believes would be greatly beneficial for the company.

“Yesterday it was like Twitter Elon and today it was like Tesla Elon and they are completely different people. The Tesla Elon is the Elon I love and want to see Elon run Tesla full-time and try to sell cars and trucks the way that he did today. If he was doing that every day, then boy it would be great for Tesla,” Gerber said.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: This development comes after Gerber faced backlash from Musk supporters, who claimed that Gerber had shifted his allegiance to the bearish camp.

Gerber expressed his disapproval of Musk's controversial endorsement of an antisemitic claim on X.

Gerber expressed concern over Musk’s conduct, particularly his promotion of an anti-Semitic comment. He stated that these actions were not in Tesla’s best interest and were damaging its brand. He voiced his disillusionment with Musk’s behavior, claiming that Musk was not acting as the CEO of Tesla.

Read Next: Mega Millionaire Kevin O’Leary Says He Spends $2 Million A Month Advertising Everywhere But X — And It’s Not to ‘Blackmail’ Elon Musk

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.